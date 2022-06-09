Pakistan-Oman veterans match ends in draw

KARACHI: The second match of the ongoing Masters Veterans Hockey Series between Pakistan Veterans Club and Oman Veterans Hockey Team at Olympian Islahuddin and Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah Hockey Academy ended in a 2-2 draw on Tuesday.
Olympian Qamar Ibrahim and Olympian Sameer Hussein scored one goal each for the winners while Oman's Muhammad Adil and Isjam Shandak scored one each.
The special guest of this match was Sector Commander Sachal Rangers Brigadier Altaf Ahmed. Members of Provincial Assembly Syed Imran Ali Shah, Asma Ali Shah and Syed Mahfooz-ul-Haq were also present on this occasion.
