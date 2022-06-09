Babar, Khushdil power Pakistan to 1-0 lead in ODI series against WI

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam’s 103, third successive one-day hundred, 17th in all, and Kushdil Shah’s 41 not out late onslaught powered Pakistan to an impressive five-wicket win over the West Indies in the opening ODI of the ICC World Cup Super League at the Multan Stadium Wednesday.

Set to score 306 to win, Babar and Kushdil led the team during crunch times, ensuring a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Babar thus becomes the only batsman in the history of ODI cricket to score three consecutive hundreds twice. First, he achieved the feat against West Indies in 2016 and now following his two centuries against Australia in Lahore in April, he smashed his third in Multan against West Indies to achieve the landmark and continue his impressive run of form in international cricket.

Babar lost his wicket after completing his hundred, skiing a short-pitched Alzarri Joseph delivery to Mayers. By the time Babar lost his wicket, together with Mohammad Rizwan he already had raised 108 for the third wicket. Rizwan (59) followed soon, leaving Pakistan to score 50 of the last 32 deliveries. Three consecutive sixes by the talented power hitter Kushdil Shah then put Pakistan back on track. Though Pakistan lost Shadab (6) to brilliant Joseph (2-55), Mohammad Nawaz’s (8 not out) last over six ensured a win for Pakistan with four balls to spare.

Babar, who was later named Player of the Match, presented the award to Kushdil Shah, saying he deserved it more. “I always wanted to win matches for Pakistan. I have been working on power-hitting for the last two years. With the help of coaches, I have started delivering,” Kushdil Shah said.

Earlier, Shai Hopes’ (127) 12th ODI hundred spearheaded West Indies' innings as the tourists reached 305 for 8 in the allotted 50 overs. Hopes smashed 15 fours and one six during his 195-ball knock. Together with Shamarh Brooks (70), he put on 154 runs for the second wicket to raise a solid foundation for a big total.

When Brooks lost his wicket to a diving Shadab Khan catch of Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan bowlers were seen coming right back into the game. Some late onslaught by Rovman Powell (32 of 23) and Romario Shepherd (25 of 18 deliveries) then saw West Indies crossing the 300 figure.

Though Haris Rauf conceded 77 of his 10 overs, he turned out to be the most successful of Pakistani bowlers. Shaheen Afridi (2-55) was as usual impressive, giving the hosts an early break in the third over.

Score: West Indies 305 for 8 in 50 overs: Shai Hopes 127, Shamarh Brooks 70, Haris Rauf 4-70, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-55. Shadab was the most economical with figures of 1 for 37 of his quota.

Pakistan: Babar Azam 103, Imamul Haq 65, Mohammad Rizwan 59, Khushdil Shah 41 not out, Alzarri Joseph 2-55.