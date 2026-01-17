Meghan Markle offers glimpse into intimate dance moment with Harry amid split rumors

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle clapped back at critics as they showed their intimate dance moment in a garden.

The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Friday, January 16, to take part in the viral social media trend of 2026 to 2016.

She posted a romantic video of her and husband Harry performing sweet couple dance moves, captured by their daughter Lilibet.

"When 2026 feels just like 2016….you had to be there," Meghan captioned the post.

She added, "cred: our daughter."

The video began with Meghan walking towards Harry and dropping her hands over his shoulder as the duke wrapped one hand around her waist and grabbed her palm with his second hand.

The royal couple then started grooving and showed a few salsa dance moves as they ended the heartwarming moment with a sweet hug.

She also added a seemingly throwback snap of her with Harry in the second slide of the carousel, as they can be seen embracing each other while they partially submerged their legs in a lake surrounded by dry grass.

The video looked like a shutdown call after recent split rumors of the pair as Prince Harry prepares to return to the U.K. for his ongoing lawsuit.

An insider recently told Radaronline that Meghan and Harry could "finally file" for divorce due to deeply emotional situation "tearing them apart."

The insider told the outlet that “Harry has become increasingly fixated on the idea” because of his "father’s (King Charles) declining health."

Whereas for Meghan, the U.K. is “bound up with some of the most stressful and painful periods of her life.” So “the idea of returning triggers memories of constant scrutiny and emotional strain, and she is deeply resistant to being drawn back into that atmosphere.”