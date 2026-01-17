Idris Elba says one mix-up nearly cost him a knighthood from King Charles

Idris Elba is opening up about a simple oversight that almost caused him to miss a knighthood from King Charles.

The Hijack star, 53, shared the story during an upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show, airing January 16 on BBC One, where he explained that he nearly overlooked the official letter asking whether he would accept the honour.

The correspondence, sent ahead of his inclusion in King Charles’ 2026 New Year’s Honours list, was misplaced among his mail and went unnoticed until the last moment.

“It’s a bit embarrassing,” Elba admitted, according to Daily Mail. “I was sent a consideration letter asking whether I would or wouldn’t accept it, but I didn’t see it as it got lost in a pile of post.”

He added that his agent later warned him that if he failed to respond, the offer would lapse. When Elba finally found the letter, he had just two days to decide.

Elba ultimately accepted, and in December, it was announced that he would receive a knighthood for services to young people.

The honour recognises not only his decades-long acting career, but also his work as an activist and philanthropist, especially initiatives focused on youth empowerment and anti-knife crime.

He and his wife, Sabrina Elba, co-founded the Elba Hope Foundation in 2022 to support underserved and diaspora communities.

Elba said he was surprised the honour focused on his social impact rather than his 30-year acting career, but added that it meant a great deal to his family, especially his mother.

Elba has a longstanding connection to the King, having received a life-changing grant from The Prince’s Trust at age 18, which helped launch his creative career.

Now a Goodwill Ambassador for the organisation, renamed The King’s Trust in 2022, Elba described the knighthood as “still sinking in,” adding simply, “Same old Idris.”