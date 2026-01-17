Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they can’t fool Brits because it won’t land

Rumors, insider accounts and the like have turned media outlets into a frenzy over the possibility of Britain seeing more of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

However, with Megxit continuing to be a big sore spot, right alongside Prince Harry’s police protection, the Digital PR Director at SEO and PR agency Go Up, Olivia Bennett has just come forward with her two cents on the whole prospect.

She believes a royal reunion will need a peace offering, and eventual reconciliation to actually stick, and that is why she spoke to Express UK and championed the need for it to be truly ‘genuine’ and not ‘PR-engineered’ which the Duchess of Sussex has often been accused of doing.

In the eyes of many, any display of affection or even olive branches can easily be spotted as “perceived insincerity” to the British public because real “reconciliation would be an incredibly valuable symbol.”

In her point of view, “image recovery often hinges on gestures rather than statements, and a united front with the Royal Family would carry enormous weight both in the UK and in the US.”

This would also need to translate into actual support, in her eyes. For example if King Charles were to accept Prince Harry’s rumored invite to the Invictus Games, given that he is the Head of the Armed Forces, as “it would also help soften the narrative that the couple are isolated or adversarial.”

However, “reconciliation only works if it appears genuine,” she said. Plus “if it looks transactional, strategic or purely reputational, it won’t land.”

Before concluding she said, “a reconciliation moment has to feel relational rather than PR-engineered. The British public, in particular, is extremely sensitive to perceived insincerity.”