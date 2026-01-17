Kate Middleton hailed for her lack of ‘obligation’ as well as altruistic, selfless qualities

Nearly 15 years into her marriage, Kate Middleton appears to have grown at a stark pace, as pointed out by one body language expert named Darren Stanton.

The ‘human lie detector’ as he’s most often called pointed out the varied changes that have been noticed in Kate’s public engagements, starting from her very first, as a longstanding patron of the English Rugby Football Union and Rugby Football League.

For those unversed, just a day before the Princess hosted members of the England women's rugby team at Windsor Castle, and showed off a “really strong example of how authentic Kate is.”

Mr Stanton pointed out the authentic aspects of her body language on behalf of Betfair Casino and said, “if you look closely at her facial expressions, you can see clear signs of genuine emotion,” as well as “joy and happiness” that almost radiates off her.

He even hailed the royal for consistently ‘engaging’ with those present “on a real, human level.”

In his view “she isn’t just turning up out of obligation; she’s actively investing emotionally in the role, showing respect for the players and the sport, and making sure they feel valued and welcomed.”

“There’s a very altruistic, selfless quality to her behavior—she genuinely wants others to have a positive experience.”

It was only near the end that he drew parallels from her early days after marriage to Prince William because “what’s especially interesting is how much this reflects her personal evolution.”

Before concluding he also said, “that level of ease and assurance has taken 15 years to develop, and you can really see how comfortable she now is in her role.”