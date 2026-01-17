Bradley Cooper on who his mother thinks is the world’s best actor

Bradley Cooper has admitted that his mother does not believe he is the world’s best actor.

Cooper shared the story during a recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, revealing that his mother, Gloria Campano, finds Turkish star Can Yaman to be the world's best actor.

He recalled walking into a room and hearing intense, dramatic sounds fromthe rom-com series Erkenci Kuş, also known as Early Bird. He admitted to initially thinking something was wrong, not realising that the sounds were coming from the television. He shortly realised his mother was watching a Turkish drama.

The series follows a free-spirited woman named Sanem, played by Demet Özdemir. She finds love and direction through her relationship with photographer Can Divit, portrayed by Yaman.

Cooper said his mother repeatedly praised Yaman’s performance. She described him as the greatest actor in the world. She has watched all 51 episodes of the series multiple times. Cooper estimated at least four full rewatches.

He revealed that she often binge-watches the show and only stops to make food. Cooper also acknowledged that the show left an impression on him as well. He described Erkenci Kuş as genuinely good. He also praised both Yaman and Özdemir for their performances.

Gloria initially relied on English subtitles. Her interest continued for nearly eight years, including throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. She eventually moved on from Hallmark Channel romances to Turkish dramas full-time.

More recently, Cooper said his mother has embraced AI-generated story videos, which she watches for hours. Cooper joked that even those simple visuals manage to pull him into the drama.