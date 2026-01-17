Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly's relationship 'is just about co-parenting'

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's coparenting dynamic may never end but the pair is "done" romantically.

As per a recent report by People, the Jennifer's Body alum and the 35-year-old rapper, who recently welcomed a daughter together in 2025, reportedly have no plans of reconciliation.

Although Megan and MGK are not romantically involved, they are focused on coparenting their daughter, Saga Blade.

A source told the outlet, Megan and MGK "haven’t been together in a real way for a long time now and whatever they had romantically is done."

"Their relationship at this point is just about co-parenting," the insider continued.

The tattler noted, "Megan is focused on her kids and the baby and just getting settled into this new chapter."

"That’s genuinely her priority," the bird chirped.

For those unversed, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly welcomed daughter Saga back in March 2025, after their split in November 2024.

Kelly is already a father to daughter Casie Colson Baker, whom she welcomed with ex partner Emma Cannon.

While Megan also shares three sons Noah, 13, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 9, with ex husband Brian Austin Green.