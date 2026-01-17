Andrew Mountbatten Windsor incurs anger of biggest royal

Despite reports suggesting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor blames Kate Middleton for egging the Firm towards making decisions to strip him off, it appears Prince William is the biggest supporter of keeping the disgraced royal uncle as far away from the family as possible.

Everything associated with this rumored bid has been shared by a a royal expert named Ms Hilary Fordwich.

She presented her take to Fox News Digital in the form of a candid chat and explained that Prince William’s bid to keep his distance is here to stay, and stems from a need to ‘remove’ himself from any potential fall out that might occur.

She also revealed, “Prince William, in particular, is the strongest proponent of distancing Andrew from the royal family,” “as he wants his wayward uncle as far away as possible.”

A big reason for this is because “he doesn’t want his reign overshadowed by such scandals. Let alone living in constant fear of another damaging revelation with lurid headlines.”

Furthermore, “the last thing William wants, while focusing on duty and modernizing the monarchy, is to have the liability of Andrew around.”

That is precisely why “he wants distance in every sense.”

Plus, “he’s also in tune with public sentiment, and the issue is trust in the monarchy,” the expert concluded by saying.

For those unversed, Andrew has been stripped of his title of prince, his dukedom and even his military honors. All of this has been done by his own older brother, despite past reports calling him Queen Elizabeth’s favorite.

In terms of what led to this fall from grace, many revelations came forward, ones that tied him to the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, as well as an alleged spy.

Even his dealings in the Middle East came under the spotlight as a result and prompted action after Parliament was approached to do something about his hereditary title of prince, because by that time he himself had agreed not to use his dukedom in public.