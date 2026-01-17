Jason Momoa says being with beau Adria Arjona feels 'perfect'

Jason Momoa says being with Adria Arjona feels 'perfect'

Jason Momoa is "happy" to have "love of his life," girlfriend Adria Arjona, by his side.

The 46-year-old actor gushed over Adria during a recent chat with People at the New York City premiere of his new film The Wrecking Crew.

"I mean, she's the love of my life. I'm very excited," Momoa told the outlet.

The Aquaman star went on to say, "I'm happy we're [aligned] in our schedules. We're both here. She's going to do a film. I'm going to do a film."

"So it's perfect we get to be here together," he added.

Jason first met Arjona at the set of the 2021 movie Sweet Girl. After Jason finalized his divorce with ex wife Lisa Bonet in January 2024, he announced his relationship with Adria in May of the same year.

The pair has made several red carpet appearances in 2025, including their red carpet debut at NL50: The Homecoming Concert.

Their most recent appearance was in November when the couple stepped out together for a date night in Angoura Hills, California.

Moreover, the couple are open about their relationship on social media and publicly interacts with each other as Jason recently reacted with three heart emojis on Arjona's recent post, showing off her W Magazine photoshoot.