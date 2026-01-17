Jon Bon Jovi joins the viral 2016 throwback trend with nostalgic photos

Jon Bon Jovi has joined the viral 2016 throwback trend with a nostalgic Instagram post shared on January 15.

The post taps into the internet-wide moment that began in January 2026, with social media users declaring 2026 as the “new 2016.”

As social media users revisited photos and memories from nearly a decade ago, Bon Jovi also joined in with a collage, captioned, “Heard we were taking it back to 2016.”

The first image shows him posing in front of a People Magazine cover from November 2016. The cover features a younger version of the singer at the height of a major career moment. The post then moves through more throwback shots.

The final slides introduce another familiar face. David Bryan appears alongside Bon Jovi in the closing images. The carousel ends with a photo of Bryan seated at a piano, tying the post back to the band’s musical roots.

Bon Jovi is one of several high-profile figures, after Travis and Jason Kelce, to embrace the trend.