Princess Beatrice is ‘terrified’ of mom Fergie: ‘She’s begging her to not destroy her future’

It appears Sarah Ferguson’s daughter has taken it upon herself to attempt and salvage what little remains after her mother and father ended up in a media frenzy, due to their associations with a convicted sex offender.

The report suggests, Princess Beatrice is ‘begging’ her mom at this point to not stoke the fire and pen a memoir.

The entire report has been delivered by well placed sources who just spoke to Examiner.

In their report they revealed that both Sarah and Andrew Mountbatten Windsor’s daughters know just how “precarious” their position is within the Firm, that too because of their parents. So “of course they’re terrified she’s going to destroy everything.”

For those unversed, despite not being linked directly to any of their parents’ woes, the fact is that the sisters have “managed to hold on to their titles and privileges by keeping their heads down and staying in line” so “it’s hard to imagine the backlash won’t hit them.”

Where their mom is concerned, she is swearing up and down, that her decision to pen a memoir is more financial than anything, and the insider also say, “Sarah insists she’s not trying to make [her daughters’] lives hard. She’s just desperate to dig herself out of debt and doesn’t feel like she has any other option.”

As of now, “money is a constant stress for her right now. She says she has no idea how she’s going to support herself long-term.”

But given her love for her daughters, and the fact that “the last thing she wants to do is hurt her girls,” so “for their sake she’s agreed to put this book deal on pause, at least for now while they all try to find a better solution for her.”

But what the source did make clear is that “I\it’s not off the table, she won’t promise that, but she’s at least going to slow things down.”