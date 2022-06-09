National security, integrity sacred duty of army: General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa addressing the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi on June 8, 2022. Photo: Screengrab of a Twitter video released by the ISPR.

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Wednesday said the Pakistan Army, being a professional institution, will always fulfil its responsibilities for the security, integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan as a sacred duty.

The COAS was addressing the 80th Formation Commanders’ Conference held here at the General Headquarters under his chair.

The conference was attended by Corps Commanders, Principal Staff Officers and all Formation Commanders of the Pakistan Army. The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges and response measures.

General Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the progress of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and lauded the achievements made so far. The COAS laid special emphasis on maintaining high standards of operational preparedness in the wake of evolving geo-strategic milieu.