Notification on five-day work week

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government in the light of Tuesday’s Cabinet decision, has restored five working days in a week and Saturday as weekly holiday with immediate effect.

The Cabinet Secretariat on Wednesday issued a notification regarding restoration of Saturday as weekly holiday and new offices timings. The new timings for the Federal Government offices will be from 8am to 4pm from Monday to Thursday with a prayer break from 1pm to 1:30pm. On Friday, the offices will observe the same timings with Jumaa prayers break from 12:30pm to 2:30pm. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assuming office on April 12 had ordered six working days in a week