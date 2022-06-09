Timely treatment can control Asthma: experts

LAHORE:Asthma is very common but a curable disease and it requires timely treatment because if treatment and precautions are not followed it could be dangerous.

These views were expressed by the speakers in a special seminar on “Closing Gaps in Asthma Care” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) and Highnoon Laboratories.

The panel of experts included Prof Dr Saqib Saeed (Chairman Head of Department TB, Chest King Edward Medical University and Mayo Hospital), Prof Dr Kamran Cheema (Palma Neurologist Former President Pakistan Chest Society), Prof Dr Ashraf Jamal (Palma Neurologist Head of Department). Jinnah Hospital Lahore, President Pakistan Chest - Society Punjab Paper), Prof Dr Solat Ullah Khan (Palma Neurologist, Former President Pakistan Chest Foundation), Prof Dr Khalid Waheed Palma Neurologist Continental Medical College Lahore, President Pakistan Chest Foundation), Dr Noorul Arfeen (Consultant Palma Neurologist Doctor Hospital).

The experts said that Asthma is spreading rapidly in Pakistan and it is increasing the death rate all over the world. There is no specific age for asthma. It can happen at a young age. If the medicine is taken regularly and the medicine is inhaled, then the patient can lead a normal life. Asthma causes swelling in the airways, constriction, and coughing up blood. Symptoms include shortness of breath, cough, tightness in the chest, and wheezing. It is a treatable disease which cannot be eradicated but can be controlled with treatment.

The seminar was hosted by Wasif Nagi, Chairman Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society. Prof Dr Saqib Saeed said that “Inhaler is useful in the treatment of asthma, use it with the advice of a doctor and do not neglect the treatment, it is very important to know the history of the patient before diagnose and treatment of the disease. Cough, difficulty in breathing, the appearance of symptoms indicates Asthma”.

Prof Dr Kamran Cheema said that fine particles of bird body, particles of fungus on walls, dust particles from carpets, feathers and sofas, particles of cockroach body, dust, mosquito repellent spray, fragrance, odor may cause and aggravate the disease. People under the age of 35 are more likely to have asthma, he added.

Wasif Nagi said “Asthma can be controlled with medication, and the disease is also found in children”. Dr Noorul Arfeen said “Asthma is a chronic disease in which patients find it very difficult to breath”. Prof Dr Ashraf Jamal, Prof Dr Khalid Waheed Qasr Rasheed Janjua and others also addressed the seminar.