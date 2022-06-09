Cheques distributed among affectees

LAHORE:The affectees of a motor company, Homeland Real Estate and Builders along with Land Acquisition Collector (LAC), Mian Abdul Rauf and others received cheques worth Rs367 million.

The Director Investigation of NAB Lahore chaired the ceremony as chief guest. Addressing the affectees, the chief guest stated that NAB Lahore had successfully held Plea Bargain (PB) worth Rs1.5 billion in a Gujranwala motor company case, whereas, an amount of Rs1.21 billion has, so far, been disseminated among all affectees of the scam.

Moreover, talking about PB in Homeland Real Estate Scandal, he informed that an amount of Rs84.668 million was recovered which was being returned to all 67 affectees. He stated that NAB’s high-ups had chalked out a strategy for early recovery of loot from corrupt elements, whereas, under the dynamic supervision of worthy Director General (DG) NAB Lahore, the Regional Bureau has assigned top priority to the cases pertaining to cheating public at large matters to safeguard public interests. Director NAB also notified that NAB Lahore has recently materialised the biggest ever PB amounting to Rs16 billion so the affectees of that scam may be compensated with recovered money.