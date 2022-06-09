‘Drug peddler’ held with 60kg marijuana

The District Malir police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and seized 60 kilogrammes of marijuana from his possession. SSP Irfan Ali Bahadur said a major operation was carried out within the jurisdiction of the Shah Latif Town police on a tip-off.

He added that police have received the information that a vehicle would transport a huge cache of narcotics to the city. In this regard, a picket was established in Shah Latif Town and a police team signalled a suspicious vehicle to stop. However, the driver sped up prompting the police to chase the vehicle and eventually intercept it. The driver, Ali, was arrested and police found 60kg marijuana hidden in the vehicle.

The arrested man was trying to smuggling marijuana worth Rs3 million from Balochistan, SSP Irfan Bahadur said, adding that the suspect had set up a secret compartment in the vehicle to hide the drug.

The officer maintained that Ali belonged to a most-wanted drug dealer network and it was his second trip to Karachi. During the interrogation, he reportedly revealed that he was a carrier and drug lords paid him Rs50,000 for each trip. A case has been registered and investigations are under way.

In a separate case, the Pirabad police arrested two suspected drug peddlers with injuries after an exchange of fire. District West SSP Farrukh Raza said that during a retaliatory fire by the police, a wanted suspect was arrested along with his accomplice and more than two kilogrammes of hashish, pistols and a motorcycle were seized from their possession. The wanted man was identified as Nasrullah Khan, alias Sheroo, and his accomplice as Naeemullah. The encounter took place on Manghopir Road near Mughal Kante.