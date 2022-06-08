Islamophobia in India: FS calls on P-5 states to take cognizance

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood has called on the envoys of P-5 countries to take cognizance of the recent abhorrent development, including the growing hate speech and rising tide of Islamophobia in India.

The foreign secretary recalled the special responsibility of the P-5 countries for protecting international peace and security, and upholding the principles enshrined in the UN Charter. He individually met with the envoys of the permanent members of UN Security Council (P-5) to apprise them of the derogatory and offensive remarks made by two senior officials of the Indian ruling party BJP, against the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), a foreign office press release said on Tuesday.

Sohail Mahmood underscored the BJP’s perfunctory disciplinary action against the culprits, saying that the so-called action could not assuage the hurt they had caused to the Muslims worldwide. Noting the clear and consistent pattern of the state-sanctioned persecution of Muslims in India, the FS said the failure of BJP leadership and the Indian government to unequivocally condemn the recent blasphemous comments was yet another proof of the impunity enjoyed by ‘Hindutva’ zealots.

Sohail stressed that India must be forced to take decisive and demonstrable actions against offenders, saying that India should also be held accountable for stifling the rights of its religious minorities, especially Muslim population, and urged to ensure full protection of their fundamental rights and freedom.