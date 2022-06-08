IHC rejects plea for consultation with CJP on NAB chief’s appointment

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected a petition seeking consultation with the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

After hearing the arguments, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah declared the petition non-maintainable, saying the court could not give directions to the Parliament. "The appointment of the NAB chairman is the prerogative of the Parliament," the judge remarked.

The petitioner’s counsel complained that the Supreme Court's decision in this regard was not being implemented. The petition was filed by a citizen, Muhammad Fahad, who maintained that the SC had ordered making amendments to Section 6 of the NAB Ordinance and holding consultation with the CJP. “The amendment to the Section for the NAB chairman's appointment couldn't be made even after 20 years, therefore, the Ministry of Law should be directed to make amendments to the method of appointing the NAB chairman and the appointment should be restricted without consultation with the top judge," the petitioner maintained in the plea.

However, Chief Justice Athar Minallah clarified that it was the Apex Court’s observation, not a verdict. "Many orders have been passed after the Apex Court's order you are referring to," he added.