Engineering Varsity Mardan: Syndicate discusses recruitment criteria

PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Shahid Khattak that discussed the recruitment criteria.

The recommendations of various governing bodies of the university were discussed and approved with various amendments and suggestions, said a press release. Among the members of the syndicate who attended the meeting were Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser, Secretary Higher Education Department Javed Iqbal, Deputy Secretary Finance Adnan Fareed, Chairman Prof. Dr Sidiqullah Telecommunication Engineering Department, UET Mardan, Registrar Dr Aziz Ahmad UET Mardan, Chairman Dr Muhammad Usman Computer Science Department UET Mardan, Treasurer Dr Toufeq UET Mardan, and other participants were also present. The minutes of the previous syndicate meeting were confirmed while other matters were discussed.

The implementation report was presented in respect of the decisions taken in the 8th meeting of the syndicate. The meeting approved the recommendations of the 4th meeting of the Finance and Planning Committee.

Moreover, the recommendations of the 9th and 10th meetings of the Selection Board were also approved by the syndicate. The vice-chancellor thanked the members of the 9th Syndicate for showing keen interest in the academic, research, and administrative affairs of the university.