PU Radio Centre FM104.6 relaunched

LAHORE:Punjab University Radio Centre FM104.6 was relaunched at a ceremony organised at PU School of Communication Studies in connection with the 20th anniversary of PU Radio Centre here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, PU Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr M Saleem Mazhar, Dean Faculty of Information and Media Studies Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, Director SCS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Radio Coordinator Dr M Akram Soomro, Programme Manager M Irshad Ch, heads of various departments, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

In his address, Dr Saleem Mazhar said that PU Radio Centre had played an important role for the training of students.

He said that the students undergoing training at the Radio Centre were making name of PU and SCS in not only national but also international media organisations. Dr Khalid Mahmood said that there was a need to set up radio programmes related to the ongoing research activities in the university to help the researchers.

It is pertinent to mention here that due to some technical issues, radio broadcasting operations were suspended and PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad sanctioned appropriate funds to install new equipment. Later, a cake was also cut to celebrate the occasion.

UET, UOE join hands to modernise teaching system: An agreement was signed between the University of Education (UOE) and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore to enhance the online and blended pedagogical skills of teachers and bring the teaching system in line with modern requirements.

The agreement was formally signed by the UOE VC Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha and the UET VC Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar. Under the agreement, teachers serving in higher education institutions will be trained in online and blended teaching so that they could provide education and training to students keeping in view the requirements of the time.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that humanity was facing complex challenges at present but modern technology as an effective tool could be used to combat them.

Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar said that the University of Education has a special place in the country in terms of teacher education and training. PU issues schedule for admission forms: Punjab University Department of Examinations has issued new schedule for submission of admission forms for Associate Degree in Arts/Science annual examinations 2022.

According to details, the online portal for said exams with double fee and Rs 500 fine would be opened from June 21 to 24, 2022. The exams will commence from July 27, 2022. Details are available at www.pu.edu.pk.