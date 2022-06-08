AIDS control programme gets new MD

Islamabad : The national health services ministry has appointed public health expert Dr Arsalan Hyder as the National Programme Manager/Deputy National Coordinator for the National AIDS Control Programme.
An assistant executive director of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, and former secretary of the Pakistan Medical Commission, Dr Arsalan will hold the NACP office for a period of three years with the formal approval of the NHS secretary.
He is a graduate of the world's most prestigious educational institutions, including the London School of Economics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Johns Hopkins University, USA.
Rawalpindi : National University of Medical Sciences will be hosting one-day international conference on June 11, for...
Islamabad : Rejecting the government’s proposed National Medical Teaching Institutions Bill, the Grand Health...
Islamabad : The fire that erupted in the forest adjacent to the National University of Science and Technology and...
Islamabad : The number of cases being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 has started showing an upward...
Islamabad : As many as thirty more Blue, Green, and Orange Line buses have arrived in Islamabad that will operate on...
Islamabad : While marking the World Bicycle Day, a day set by the United Nations to promote cycling, German Ambassador...
Comments