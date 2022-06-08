AIDS control programme gets new MD

Islamabad : The national health services ministry has appointed public health expert Dr Arsalan Hyder as the National Programme Manager/Deputy National Coordinator for the National AIDS Control Programme.

An assistant executive director of the Federal Government Polyclinic Hospital, Islamabad, and former secretary of the Pakistan Medical Commission, Dr Arsalan will hold the NACP office for a period of three years with the formal approval of the NHS secretary.

He is a graduate of the world's most prestigious educational institutions, including the London School of Economics, London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, and Johns Hopkins University, USA.