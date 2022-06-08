Man sentenced to death for Indian holy city bombings

LUCKNOW, India: An Indian court has sentenced a man to death over deadly bomb blasts that rocked the Hindu holy city of Varanasi, in a trial that took 16 years to reach a verdict.

Wasiullah Khan was convicted on murder and terrorism charges last week over the 2006 attacks, which targeted an ancient temple packed with worshippers and a nearby railway station.

Around 20 people were killed in the blasts while dozens more were injured. Other unexploded bombs were also found and disarmed by police including at the bustling Dashashwamedh Ghat, a popular riverside prayer site where large numbers of Hindu pilgrims gather each evening. "The accused has been found guilty of murder and has been fined Rs 50,000. He will be hanged until death," the trial judge said in a court order released late on Monday.