Sidra moves up in ICC ODI ranking

LAHORE: Pakistan's women cricketer Sidra Ameen made a big gain in the ICC ODI Women’s Batting Rankings as she stormed into the top 40 following her brilliant performance against Sri Lanka in the recently-concluded series. Sidra, who enjoyed a delightful home series against Sri Lanka, jumped 19 places to secure her career-best 35th rank.

The right-handed batter scored 218 runs at an average of 72.66 including a century and half-century during the three-match series.