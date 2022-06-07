Lecturers seek regularisation

PESHAWAR: The contractual lecturers serving in the colleges in merged districts on Monday staged a protest and demanded the government to regularise their services.

Led by Jawad Khan, Jamshid Khan and others, they had assembled outside the Peshawar Press Club. Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans, they urged the government to regularise them.

The protesters warned to expand the protest if their demands were not accepted. “We have served in the tribal districts for years, therefore, we ask the government to regularise our services,” a protester said. He said that many lecturers had become overage and they could not find government jobs.