Naib qasid kills sister-in-law

LAHORE:A naib qasid shot dead his sister-in-law in Factory Area over a domestic dispute on Monday.

Reportedly, the suspect Bashir Ahmad was recruited as a naib qasid in 2016 in Dolphin Force but was suspended in 2021. He was also booked in a case of keeping illegal weapon. On the day of the incident, he exchanged harsh words with his sister-in-law over a domestic dispute and shot at her. She received bullet injuries and died. Police said that they were investigating the matter.

Nine one-wheelers arrested: Defence-A police have arrested nine suspected one-wheelers on Monday. The arrested suspects were identified as Ahmad, Raza, Rizwan, Mobeen, Zaka, Toseef, Hamza, Javed and Ahmad. The suspect would perform wheelies in groups on major roads of City. A police team on taking cognizance arrested the suspects registered a case against them.

Woman found dead: A 35-year-old woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances from Nawab Town area on Monday. The victim identified as Nadia Perveen had been living in a house alone situated at Naseerabad. On the day of incident, she was found dead in the room. A police team on information removed the body to morgue for autopsy. They also collected forensic evidences from crime scene. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Wardens get umbrellas: Acting Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Asif Siddique distributed special umbrellas among traffic wardens. The umbrellas can be tied to the back of the wardens helping them fighting the hot summer without disrupting duties. Siddique said that the umbrellas would be made part of uniform of the wardens.

263 road accidents in City: At least four people died and 1075 including 825 males & 254 females were injured in 993 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 637 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals.

Motorbikes were involved in majority (72%) of road accidents. The analysis further showed that 263 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 292 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 87 in Multan with 81 victims and at third is Faisalabad with 62 road accidents and 75 victims. According to the data 848 motorbikes, 69 auto-rickshaws, 118 motorcars, 21 vans, 06 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 87 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.