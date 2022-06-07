Former prime minister Imran Khan has crossed all limits of appropriate behaviour. In his lust for power, he has said that the country might split into three parts. It seems he thinks that if he is not ruling the country, terrible things will happen to Pakistan and that only he has the capacity to prevent such catastrophes.

Imran is playing a dangerous game of brinkmanship and giving the impression that he does not care about the law and constitution. It is strange that despite such statements, he is still shown leniency. Certain other leaders would have been treated in a rather harsh manner had they said half of the things that Imran keeps repeating.

Akbar Jan Marwat

Islamabad