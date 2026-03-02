Jim Carrey 'impersonator' Alexis Stone leaves Megan Fox stressed out
Megan Fox wants explanation as Alexis Stone claims it was him who appeared as Jim Carrey at Paris awards ceremony
Hollywood star Megan Fox was among thousands of people who reacted to makeup artist Alexis Stone Instagram post claiming he impersonated actor Jim Carrey at the 2026 Cesar Film Awards in Paris.
Commenting on the pictures shared by Alexis Stone on Instagram, Megan wrote, "I can’t handle any more stress right now I need to know if this is real."
The actress, however, did not receive any response from the artist.
Hundreds others commented on the post, asking Stone to share the full video of his transformation.
Jim Carrey's appearance at the 2026 Cesar Film Awards in Paris recently sparked conspiracy theories.
However, speaking to Indy100, Carrey's representatives confirmed that the actor did indeed attend the awards. The film awards also denied the claims online.
