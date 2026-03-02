Demi Moore makes first appearance after being called Ozempic victim

A couple of days after being called an Ozempic victim over her dramatic look at the Gucci fashion show during Milan Fashion Week, Demi Moore made an appearance at the Actors Awards on March 1, 2026.

Commenting on her latest appearance, an X user wrote, "Chris Jenner must’ve hooked her up with her new surgeon. Their looks are similar."

Another user questioned social media's obsession's with women's aging, writing, "The camera changes. The lighting changes. The styling changes. But the public’s discomfort with women aging?"

Demi Moore and Jim Carrey recently took internet by storm with their appearances, with fans expressing shock at the drastic changes in how the actors looked.

While social media users said Jim Carrey was represented by an impersonator at an award show in Paris, they appeared to be convinced that Demi Moore's look changed due to consumption of Ozempic.

Demi's appearance sparked concern and speculation from fans and commentators.

Many described her as looking unwell, "not normal" or overly thin, with some fans expressing worry about her health.

Some went on to label her an "Ozempic victim", referring to a weight-loss drug often associated with rapid, dramatic slimming in Hollywood.

However, there is no confirmed evidence that Demi Moore uses Ozempic or any similar medication.

Ozempic (semaglutide) is primarily a medication approved for managing type 2 diabetes by controlling blood sugar levels, though it's widely used off-label for weight loss but there is no public evidence or confirmation that Demi Moore is diabetic.

The actress has historically attributed her physique to fitness, yoga, clean eating, and role preparation.