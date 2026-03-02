Real reason King Charles did not meet Andrew during Sandringham visit

Why King Charles did not see Andrew during recent trip

King Charles III had no plans to see his disgraced brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor during a recent trip to Sandringham Estate.

Charles, 77, was spotted and photographed at his Sandringham estate in Norfolk, on February 28, as well as March 1.

While Andrew now resides at the estate, the monarch opted out of seeing him amid his fall from grace, per Us Weekly.

Charles instead attended a service at St. Mary Magdalene Church on Sunday.

The father-of-two sported a camel-colored trench coat and kept an umbrella to keep out of rain.

No further details about his trip to Sandringham have been shared.

The King’s snub comes after Andrew was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his 66th birthday.

His arrest came as images and emails from the Epstein Files continue to reveal details of his ties with the late convicted paedophile.

“I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office,” Charles confirmed in a statement on February 19.

“What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and cooperation,” he added.