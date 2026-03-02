King Charles's heartfelt message delivered at rail crash memorial service

King Charles sent his warmest good wishes to all those who gathered for the 25th anniversary of the Selbry rail crash.

As many as four railway workers and six passengers were killed when an InterCity passenger service and a fully laden coal train collided near the village of Great Heck, in North Yorkshire, on February 28, 2001.

According to GB News, Relatives of those who died were joined at Selby Abbey by members of the emergency services and rail workers for a service during which candles were lit for each of the 10 victims.

The event held on Saturday saw former British Transport Police superintendent Tony Thompson, who attended the scene in 2001, read out a letter sent to him by the King's private secretary.

He said: "His Majesty, whose heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and all those affected, has asked me to send his warmest good wishes to all those who will be gathered for this significant day of remembrance."

Charles had attended a service at York Minster in 2001 commemorating the victims.

Mr Thompson described the service as "emotional" at times, attended by approximately 200 people, including the first ambulance officer who arrived at the crash scene.

Of the importance of the event, he added: "I think obviously any death is important, but when you're part of a national disaster, I think it's really important that you can gather together as a group and remember together and share what has gone on."



