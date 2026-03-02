Justin Bieber's message to Hailey has fans swooning

Justin Bieber celebrated his 32nd birthday in a cozy way with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Marking the milestone on March 1, the Baby hitmaker posted heartfelt photos on Instagram.

The pictures featured a relaxed restaurant celebration, with one photo showcasing Justin blowing out the candles on the cake. Another snap featured the couple smiling together during the romantic evening.

In the caption, Justin adorably wrote for his wife Hailey, "no one id rather spend my birthday withhh.."

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and birthday wishes for the Sorry singer.

"Happy birthday to you justin bieber both of you are absolutely stunning btw," one user wrote.

Meanwhile, another added, "Happy birthday Hailey Bieber's husband."

"My couple goalsss," the third user noted for the couple.

Justin Bieber and Hailey, parents to son Jack Blues Bieber, are known for extravagant celebrations, but they kept the singer's birthday low-key this year.

The singer also received birthday wishes from his mother, Pattie Mallette, who shared childhood photos of Justin alongside touching message. On the other hand, Justin's father, Jeremy Bieber also marked the big day with throwback photos.