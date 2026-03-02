King Charles Balmoral Castle shares miserable update after 'ultimate olive branch' to Prince Harry

King Charles is floating a dramatic idea

King Charles Balmoral Castle has shared a miserable update hours after claims the monarch has extended an ‘ultimate olive branch’ to his estranged son Prince Harry.

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles is floating a dramatic idea: offering Royal Lodge — the former Windsor home of Andrew — to Prince Harry and Meghan.

Royal Lodge, the 30-room mansion, recently vacated by Andrew and Sarah, is currently sitting empty — expensive to maintain, in need of serious repairs, and weighed down by years of controversy.

Citing the royal insiders, the expert claims “This would be the ultimate olive branch.

“Charles wants unity. Offering Harry a significant Windsor property would send a powerful message that the door is still open.”

Amid this development, Balmoral Castle shared photos on Instagram with major update.

It said, “Unfortunately, due to a high volume of snowmelt, the road at the Spittal of Glen Muick car park has collapsed and undermined the bridge.

“The bridge is now closed to both vehicles and pedestrians. We will begin repair work as soon as possible.”

There are also reports Meghan is expected to travel to the UK this year and could bring her children, Archie and Lilibet.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has explained recently whether he believed Meghan would come to Britain in 2026.

He said “Yes, absolutely, I certainly do.”

“I think she’ll also bring Archie and Lilibet. I mean, will they see the King? Yes, I would suspect they will.”