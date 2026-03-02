Prince Harry, Archie, Lilibet should also be removed from line of succession, royal expert proposes complete shake up

This long line of succession has become ‘rather ridiculous’

A royal expert has said that former Duke of York Andrew shouldn’t be the only member of the Royal Family stripped from a chance at ascending the throne.

Speaking to the Mirror, royal expert Jennie Bond believes, “Of course Andrew should be removed from the line of succession. If you are not fit to be a prince, you’re certainly not fit to be King. It would also remove him as counsellor of state, which is another absurdity at the moment. Andrew is obviously not a suitable substitute for the King.”

The royal expert further said, “Personally, I think they should also remove Harry and his children [Archie and Lilibet]”

Jennie added Andrew’s daughters Princess Beatrice and Eugenie and their children should also be removed from the line of succession.

“I think to have William and his children followed by Anne (bumping her up the order) and Edward is more than enough,” she said and added “So I would propose a complete shake up of the succession order.”

This long line of succession has become ‘rather ridiculous’, Jennie said.

“Very few people have any idea that someone called Athena Mapelli Mozzi or Ernest Brooksbank are 11th and 14th in line to the throne.”

It is to be mentioned here that Prince Harry, his children Archie and Lilibet stand at 5th, 6th and 7th in the royal line of succession respectively.