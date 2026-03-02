Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to 'The View' after 13 years: 'We're stronger'

Elisabeth Hasselbeck returns to 'The View' after exiting 13 years ago

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a polarizing figure on The View, has returned to the show – though temporarily – after exiting 13 years ago.



During her surprise comeback, she delivered an inclusive message instead of controversial rhetoric, for which she was infamous on the show.

In a civil manner, she raved about her co-panellist Whoopi Goldberg, saying, "Whoopi, we go way back. It's a blessing to be near you any time I can. So that is great."

"You all do a great job, and significantly so, to just have voices as women in the world right now, forever reminded of the gift of our freedom, particularly in light of what's going on in Iran."

She continued, "Just that women can be beautiful, voiced, and respected, in the hope that they're wonderfully significant, but a reminder to us today of our blessing of being able to share our thoughts."

In addition, Hasselback also addressed her controversial fights on The View with fellow panellists, calling for civil discourse.

"And, listen, civil discourse is not dead. We might have differences of opinion, but we love each other, and we're stronger."

"I actually think for the young people watching it's important to see that you can have — Whoopi, you've said it before — we can hold our positions in one hand and each other's hands in the other and be able to just live as Americans with the freedom that we have and speak our hearts and minds."

"We get to do that all week. It might get a little spicy at times, but we do not hate each other; we love each other. We have the freedom to do it, and it's important to remind everybody of that," she noted.

Hasselbeck has briefly returned to fill in temporarily for The View cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who is on maternity leave after having her first childbirth.