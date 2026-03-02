Princess Eugenie’s emotional health takes a hit: ‘Urgent phone calls come at all hours of the night’

Princess Eugenie’s life has taken a massive step forward, and all of this is due to the exposure by association she is facing due to being Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s daughter, the same man who was photographed on multiple occasions with a convicted child sex offender.

The status of his daughters’ circumstance and mental health has been shared alongside Woman’s Day, and comes directly from a well placed source.

According to their findings even though there have been some public outings the royal has been papped on with her husband Jack Brooksbank, the truth is that “Eugenie’s going through hell and is desperate to not be seen.”

For those unversed with these public outings its their coffee run in Notting Hill that the royal was seen on in her trainers, hat and t-shirt.

Furthermore, her inner world is not doing that well either because “she’s had to put her sister and mum’s well-being first at great expense to herself.”

Reportedly, its being said that “she’s not been sleeping, with always-urgent phone calls at all hours of the night. She’s still in shock that her dad was actually arrested.”

Her mom is also a big chunk of her worries because “a lot has landed on her shoulders”.

Friends however are rallying behind them, which the source admitted prior to concluding the chat. Reason being “all her oldest friends know Eugenie’s guilty of nothing more than doing what her parents ask. Even at 20 it’s unusual for a young royal to defy their parents. It just doesn’t happen. So those sisters are already in a no-win situation – but it’s wrong for them to lose their titles over this.”