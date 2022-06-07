The strong reaction by the Gulf countries against the disrespectful and incendiary comments made by a BJP leader got the Indian ruling party to suspend his party membership. Only a strong reaction by big countries can put an end to the regime of hatred that the BJP government has unleashed in India. When things cross the fine line of tolerance, they become an issue of international importance. This hate-building exercise has been going on in India ever since the BJP came to power. This is the first time that the Gulf countries have taken notice of this issue. India enjoys good trade relations with the Middle East and cannot afford to upset them. People who are instigating hatred should understand that they cannot continue to do such acts in isolation. There is an economic cost attached to what is happening in India. The Indian government should put an end to this kind of hate speech in the name of freedom of expression.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
