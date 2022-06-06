Street criminals rule the roost

Rawalpindi: Despite all claims of the police, there is no respite for the citizens as the street criminals are free on the roads and streets of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad depriving the people of their cars, motorbikes, mobile phones, and other valuables.

The street criminals took away 26 motorbikes – 22 from Rawalpindi and 4 from the jurisdiction of Islamabad – and 25 mobile phone sets – 22 from Rawalpindi and 3 from the federal capital city and 3 cars.

In most street crimes, people were robbed of their mobile phones, cash, and other valuables while they came out of their houses for their necessary work and shopping. This phenomenon has created a wave of fear in the twin cities because, in such incidents, the criminals not only deprive them of their valuables but also did not hesitate in opening fire in case of any resistance from the victims.

Two women were also kidnapped from different areas of the Rawalpindi including one from Ratta Amral. While as per a complainant, his daughters long with their friends went to the bazaar but did not return and their phones were also switched off.

Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police have arrested twenty-two persons allegedly involved in bike-lifting, sale of illegal arms, and drug-peddling from different areas of the city, the police spokesman said.