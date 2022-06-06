PPP to launch ‘Pakistan Khappay’ movement

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Women Wing provincial president Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was spending public money to protect former prime minister Imran Khan from accountability.

Speaking at a news conference, she said that her party would soon launch the ‘Pakistan Khappay’ movement to create awareness among people about corrupt practices that affected the socio-economic condition of the country.

Flanked by other party leaders, she said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost power due to massive corruption.

She said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had also rejected the politics of PTI chief Imran Khan as his party failed to deliver on pledges.

Rubina Khalid said that PPP had always strived for restoration of true democracy. She said difference of opinion was the beauty of democracy and added that politics of allegations would create anarchy.

Meanwhile, People’s Traders Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa staged a demonstration to protest against the remarks of Imran Khan predicting the dismemberment of the country.

They said that the PPP would launch the ‘Pakistan Kappay’ movement for the integrity of the country.

Led by president of the association Sikandar Iqbal, and others the protestors carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of Pakistan.

They also chanted slogans against Imran Khan for making the controversial remarks.