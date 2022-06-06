Pervaiz terms savings on petrol a political gambit

LAHORE:Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that the announcement of savings in the field of petrol is just a political gambit.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated this while talking to MPA Sonia Ali Raza who called on him and Senator Kamil Ali Agha. Speaking on the occasion, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the exorbitant increase in petrol, electricity and gas prices is a matter of concern for the people. We have not seen such horrific increase in prices in Pakistan’s history, the decisions of the bogus imported government will drown the economy and the people.

He said that the announcement of savings in the field of petrol is just a political gambit, it will not have any positive effect on the life of the common man, he added and posed a question will this move reduce the prices of petrol in the international market?

Speaker said this money was already allocated in the budget, now this money would only go into the pockets of these corrupt rulers. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that instead of such dramas for political fame, the government should make life easier for the people.