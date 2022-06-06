PTI solely responsible for economic failures: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has said that the previous Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government was solely responsible for its failure on economic front as well as on relations with foreign countries.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf leaders did a real conspiracy by putting the diplomatic relations at stake for the sake of their vested interests and ego, he denounced.

The chief minister said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan Niazi should refrain from putting the burden of his own failures on the national institutions and the people of the country. The Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf government, led by Imran Khan Niazi caused economic destruction and now putting blames on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) government, the chief minister added.Hamza Shehbaz said that the people of Pakistan had rejected the politics of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf as the masses did not support politics of spreading chaos and anarchy.

Governor: Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman on Sunday called on Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz here.Matters pertaining to mutual interest and political situation came under discussion during the meeting. They also discussed steps being taken to provide relief to masses, said a handout issued.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister met the family members of late Mobeen Kashif who succumbed to injuries caused by kite twine here in the area of Kachopura, Misri Shah. The chief minister consoled the parents of the victim and expressed heartfelt sympathy.

The chief minister said, “The agony which you are undergoing is inexplicable, and huge”.The chief minister said the government would make the law more strict in order to stop this bloody sport. He said the government would not leave alone the bereaved family in the time of distress and will ensure justice for them.