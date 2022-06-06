Around the world in 60 days

Pakistan is facing numerous economic challenges. Its trade deficit has widened to $43 billion as exports continue to decline steeply. Moody’s has downgraded Pakistan, and the State Bank’s foreign currency reserves have fallen to dangerously low levels. The country desperately needs a bail-out package from the IMF. At this critical juncture, many cabinet members are taking foreign tours. Since assuming office, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has visited Saudi Arabia, the UAE, China and Turkey.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari recently travelled to the US, Switzerland, China and Turkey. What is the cost of such trips and what damages do they cost to the exchequer?
Hussain Siddiqui
Islamabad
