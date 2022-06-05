Govt to announce multi-billion projects for youth in next budget

Islamabad : The government has decided to introduce special projects for the youth of the country involving billions of rupees in the next annual fiscal budget.
The details provided by the government officials revealed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the planning commission to prepare a summary of the projects that can be announced for youth in the upcoming budget.
The initial findings showed that the projects to impart technical training and promote a start-up environment to the young population would be included in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).
