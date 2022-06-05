 
Invitation

By Our Correspondent
June 05, 2022

Invitation: The United Nations has invited President Peace and Humanity Foundation, Lahore and author of several books on Peace and Humanity Rana Ehtisham Rabbani to attend and participate in the proceedings of World Ocean Day Conference scheduled to be held on June 8 at United Nations, Headquarters, New York. The theme of this World Oceans Day is Revitalization and Collective Action for the Oceans. —

