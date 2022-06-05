 
Sunday June 05, 2022
Power outages

June 05, 2022

Lahore is worst affected by the current wave of prolonged loadshedding. It seems that the hours of power outages are directly proportional to the intensity of heat in the city.

Electricity loadshedding paralyzes the daily activities of citizens. The Punjab government should take steps to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Hasnain Mathroma

Lahore

