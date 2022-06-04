APPSF announces support to paramedics’ protest

MARDAN: All Pakistan Paramedical Staff Federation (APPSF) office-bearers on Friday announced that they would support the protest schedule announced by paramedics’ association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in favour of their demands.

Talking to the media persons, president of APPSF Sharafatullah Yousafzai, secretary general Muhammad Arshad Khan, chairman Malik Yousuf, senior vice chairman Pervez Khan, secretary Sami-ur-Rehman and finance secretary Fazal Qayyum said that on March 9, 2021, the minister of health, secretary health, additional secretary and DG health had signed an agreement with the provincial organisation of paramedics.

They added that it had been stated in the agreement that all issues of paramedics, including the promotion of paramedics across the province, would be resolved by April 15, 2021. They said despite the passage of one year and two months, the health directorate had not implemented the agreement.

They demanded that qualified paramedics should be immediately posted in the vacant posts of deputy director and assistant director paramedics in the DG office, government should immediate appointment deputy director paramedics and assistant director paramedics in BHSA, immediate appointment of qualified paramedics on registrar and controller in medical faculty Peshawar and also the government should Immediate launch degree classes in PGPI.

He said that due to non-implementation of the agreement, the paramedics had announced a protest schedule, according to which there would be a symbolic sit-in in front of the Health Directorate on June 7, a one-day strike in hospitals across the province on June 21 and a major protest in Peshawar.

They said that APPSF had announced to fully support the protest and would fully participate in the protest.