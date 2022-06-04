BFA delegation visits PFA office

LAHORE:A delegation of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Friday visited the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) headquarters. BFA Director General Muhammad Naeem, who led the delegation, met with PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon and discussed the PFA’s laws, laboratory analysis, training schools and operational strategy for food business operators. Jadoon offered the BFA to assist them with all possible guidance to make the authority stronger. He said the PFA would also send experts to train the food safety teams of BFA. He said it would be possible to control the food adulteration mafia only with the functional of food authorities across the country. The BFA DG lauded the working of the PFA and said the BFA intended to implement the rules, regulations and policy on the same pattern as made by the PFA. He said the PFA was a role model for all provinces.
