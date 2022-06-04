India hits back at ‘biased’ US religious freedom report

NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights issues after a report accused Indian officials of supporting attacks on minority worshippers.

Washington’s annual report on religious freedom contained a rare -- if indirect -- criticism of its emerging ally, documenting incendiary comments by public officials and accounts of discrimination against Muslims and Christians.

New Delhi’s foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said senior US officials had made "ill-informed" and "biased" comments coinciding with the report’s release. "As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights," Bagchi said in a statement. "In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence."