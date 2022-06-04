India hits back at ‘biased’ US religious freedom report

NEW DELHI: India defended its record on religious tolerance on Friday and rebuked the United States for its own rights issues after a report accused Indian officials of supporting attacks on minority worshippers.
Washington’s annual report on religious freedom contained a rare -- if indirect -- criticism of its emerging ally, documenting incendiary comments by public officials and accounts of discrimination against Muslims and Christians.
New Delhi’s foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said senior US officials had made "ill-informed" and "biased" comments coinciding with the report’s release. "As a naturally pluralistic society, India values religious freedom and human rights," Bagchi said in a statement. "In our discussions with the US, we have regularly highlighted issues of concern there, including racially and ethnically motivated attacks, hate crimes and gun violence."
SAN FRANCISCO: Advocacy groups on Friday launched a campaign to stop Elon Musk from buying Twitter as the proposed...
BERLIN: At least three people were killed and several others injured on Friday as a train derailed near a Bavarian...
WASHINGTON: Former White House trade director and close Donald Trump ally Peter Navarro was indicted on Friday for...
THE HAGUE: European police said on Friday they had arrested eight human smuggling "kingpins" and dismantled a huge...
PARIS: France’s rejuvenated left-wing parties appear to be gaining ground on President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta will execute a former member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s party and a prominent democracy...
Comments