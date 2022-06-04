Multiple fire incidents in Pakistan have shown how the country lacks safety equipment in factories and other workplaces. In 2012, the horrific Baldia factory fire claimed the lives of more than 250 workers. Even though the incident should have forced the authorities to take preventive measures, it is unfortunate that such cases keep happening. Thousands of workers still work in poor and unsafe conditions.
Factories’ administrators are responsible for improving workers’ safety and providing them with protective gear. It is the government’s job to ensure that all factory owners are following the set of rules and regulations as defined in the Factories Act.
Muhammad Zahid
Turbat
