Frustrated Khan

Imran Khan seems to be in a self-destructive mode, and his speeches are full of venom against all political players who removed him from power through a no-confidence motion. He recently crossed all limits when he said that Pakistan might split into three parts. A few days ago, he had said that dropping an atom bomb on Pakistan would have been better than to allowing the present leadership to rule the country.

Imran Khan is not the only PTI leader who is making such outrageous comments. A couple of days back, his close aide, Shahbaz Gill, tried to promote violence on ethnic lines. The chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has also expressed his desire to migrate to Afghanistan. Former federal minister Shireen Mazari has asked the UN to save the PTI from the government of Pakistan. If something like this was said by a smaller party – say the MQM – the party’s leaders would have been called traitors and RAW agents and booked under sedition charges. It seems that Imran Khan and his party are testing the nerves of some powerful segments, but they are ignoring him for some obvious reasons, which is adding to his frustration.

Malik ul Quddoos

Karachi